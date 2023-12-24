Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 16,691 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $31.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

