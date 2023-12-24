Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,887 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

