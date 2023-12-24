Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 77,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

