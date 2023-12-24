Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $261.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

