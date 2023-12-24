Five Oceans Advisors Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

