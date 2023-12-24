Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 138,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

