Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

