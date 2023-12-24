Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average of $395.47. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

