Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

YUM stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.