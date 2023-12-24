Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 87,789 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GSK worth $83,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

