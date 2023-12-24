iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Trimmed by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 570,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 470,221 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

