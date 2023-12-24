Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

