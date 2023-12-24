Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

