CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.