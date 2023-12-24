Verge Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $61.98 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00165661 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.04 or 0.00529115 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009021 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00401986 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048512 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113436 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
