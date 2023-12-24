ICON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.14 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $258.94 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,046,976 coins and its circulating supply is 975,046,977 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,039,855.4666897 with 975,039,861.4602574 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2567275 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,495,289.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

