EOS (EOS) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001904 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $928.83 million and $121.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002631 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,112,230,051 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,225,518 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

