Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $115.45 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00165661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.04 or 0.00529115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,538,238 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

