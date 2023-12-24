City State Bank Sells 2,024 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

