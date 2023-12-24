City State Bank Trims Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

