ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

