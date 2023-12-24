Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 1.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

