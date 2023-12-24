SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,336 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.26% of SPS Commerce worth $141,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.4 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.66 and a 52-week high of $196.39.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.