Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after buying an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,434,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

