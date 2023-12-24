Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $272.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average of $285.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.