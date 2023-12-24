Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter.

IGF opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

