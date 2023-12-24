Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $452,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

