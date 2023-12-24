The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Allstate were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 16.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Allstate by 26.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

ALL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

