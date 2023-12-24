Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

