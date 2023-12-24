iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.