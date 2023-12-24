JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

