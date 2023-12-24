SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

