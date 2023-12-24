New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,762,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,796,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

