Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

