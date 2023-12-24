WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

