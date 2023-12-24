American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $695.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

