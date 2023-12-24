Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 262,408 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,088 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 107,974 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.28 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

