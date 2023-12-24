Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Five Oceans Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

