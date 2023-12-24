WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

