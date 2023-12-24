Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,963 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $32.68 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.