Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 5.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,189,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,067 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,859,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

