Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.