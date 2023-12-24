Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.93% of Kadant worth $50,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $279.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.29 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

