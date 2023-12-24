The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14,112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,585 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $37,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 26.5% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $264,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 35.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,307. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

