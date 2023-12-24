Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

