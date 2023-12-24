Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.40. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $142.19 and a one year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

