Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Leuthold Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

