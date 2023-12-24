Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,084 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

