Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after acquiring an additional 804,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,635,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 302,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

