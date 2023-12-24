Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $7.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

